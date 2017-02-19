10 Cute Hairstyles Girls Can Copy for College Days

Getting ready every day for college might make you feel bored sometimes; wearing the same style and styling your hair in the same way. So why not try out something new? Like these 10 cute hairstyles that you can totally copy for college days.

I’ll help you find an idea or two that will make you change a little bit from your daily style. The photos I picked for you are all from your favorite celebrity Instagram accounts, so I guarantee you a very cute and very stylish hairstyle for college. So keep on reading, and find out how you can style your hair differently every day at college.

1. The half top bun, inspired by Tara Emad.





2. The double half top buns, inspired by Gigi Hadid.

3. The high ponytail, inspired by Hailey Baldwin.

4. The simple half top ponytail, inspired by Kaia Gerber.

5. The side braids, inspired by Chiara Ferragni.

6. The single braid, inspired by Elsa Hosk.



7. The headband hairstyle, inspired by Romee Strijd.

8. French braids or pigtail braids, inspired by Bella Hadid.

9. Baseball caps over loose hair, inspired by Gigi Hadid.





10. Low ponytail, inspired by Tara Emad.