April 27, 2017 | by Zeinab El-Fiqi
10 Different Ways to Style Your Bob Haircut
The bob haircut is taking over, and everyone is chopping their hair off to get this sexy haircut. The latest celebrity to do so was Selena Gomez, as she posted a picture of herself with the very short bob haircut on Instagram! What’s great about the bob haircut, is that it has many styles and several lengths, from medium to very short hair. So let’s see how you can style a bob haircut in 10 different ways.
1. A bob haircut with bangs.
2. A bob haircut with a side braid.
3. A wavy/curly bob hairstyle.
4. A bob haircut with French braids.
5. A bob haircut with a half top bun.
6. A bob haircut styled with a pretty headpiece.
7. A controlled bob haircut using bobby pins.
8. A chic bob haircut half up do.
9. A side braid and a cute hair accessory with a bob haircut.
10. A bob haircut styled with half top double buns.
Even a bad hair day can be under control! Discover more haircare secrets and styles from our Hair section here.
