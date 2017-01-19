Beauty Header image fustany hairstyles ideas for your best friend s wedding inspired by celebrities blake lively main image

20 Hairstyle Ideas for Your Best Friend's Wedding Inspired by Celebrities

Your best friend’s wedding is one of the most important days in your life, and you’d want to pick the best dress, the best makeup look and the best hairstyle for that day. So I gathered 20 photos of the best celebrity hairstyles that were a hit on the red carpet in 2016 and 2017.

I personally loved Blake Lively’s simple hairstyle on the People’s Choice Award 2017 red carpet; it was a perfect match for her Elie Saab black embellished dress. Another look I really loved is Katie Holmes' low ponytail; it’s very sleek and chic. Scroll down, be the judge and pick your favorite hairstyle for your best friend’s wedding.

P.S. If you need more guidance, click here to know how to pick the right hairstyle for your evening dress.

Even a bad hair day can be under control! Discover more haircare secrets and styles from our Hair section here.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara
Shia Mitchell

Shia Mitchell

Shia Mitchell
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale
Lily Collins

Lily Collins

Lily Collins
Lily Collins

Lily Collins

Lily Collins
JLO

JLO

JLO
Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner
Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst
Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough
Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes
Kate Hudsson

Kate Hudsson

Kate Hudsson
Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid
Blake Lively

Blake Lively

Blake Lively
Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell
Emma Stone

Emma Stone

Emma Stone
Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander
Amber Heard

Amber Heard

Amber Heard
Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander

