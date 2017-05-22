Beauty Header image fustany beauty hair photos that will show you why richard el boustany is every bride s favorite hairstylist chez richard main image

| by The Fustany Team

23 Photos Featuring Our Favorite Bridal Hairstyles by Richard El-Boustany

You've probably noticed that the Lebanese hairstylist Richard El-Boustany has recently gained a huge popularity, specially among Egyptian brides! Known for his signature style and undeniable charisma, Richard El-Boustany has secured himself a very special spot among other famous hairstylists in Egypt.

He is mostly known for making an effortless yet difficult-to-master bridal hairstyle, which is the wavy voluminous bridal hairstyle - no wonder brides love him. He’s also known for being fun, which is important for a tensed bride on her wedding day. Right?

To cut the story short, scroll down to see 23 photos featuring our favorite bridal hairstyles by Richard El-Boustany. You'll know why he's a favorite among many Egyptian brides!

Instagram: @richardelboustany

