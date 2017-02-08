25 Valentine's Day Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities

Are you going out on a date with your man on Valentine's Day? Is your flirty outfit ready for this romantic day? If so, then you really need to focus on your Valentine's Day hair and makeup now!

For Valentine’s Day, I suggest you go for the simple look; a simple hairdo with simple makeup are always a winner. International and Arab celebrities really know how to rock the toned down hair and makeup look, and still look glamorous.

So scroll down and pick your favorite from these 25 simple hair and makeup looks, inspired by celebrities for Valentine’s Day.

Main Image Credits: Instagram: @jessicakahawaty