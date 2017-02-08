Beauty Header image fustany beauty hair makeup valentines day hair and makeup looks main image

by Zeinab El-Fiqi

25 Valentine's Day Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities

Are you going out on a date with your man on Valentine's Day? Is your flirty outfit ready for this romantic day? If so, then you really need to focus on your Valentine's Day hair and makeup now!

For Valentine’s Day, I suggest you go for the simple look; a simple hairdo with simple makeup are always a winner. International and Arab celebrities really know how to rock the toned down hair and makeup look, and still look glamorous.

So scroll down and pick your favorite from these 25 simple hair and makeup looks, inspired by celebrities for Valentine’s Day.

20 Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo
20 Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

Nancy Ajram

Nancy Ajram
20 Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

Aimee Sayah

Aimee Sayah
20 Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

Jessica Kahawaty

Jessica Kahawaty
20 Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

Nadine Nassib Njeim

Nadine Nassib Njeim
20 Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

Myriam Fares

Myriam Fares
Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

Emma Stone

Emma Stone
Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

JLO

JLO
Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

Zendaya

Zendaya
Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba
Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

Amina Khalil

Amina Khalil
Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

Megan Fox

Megan Fox
Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie
Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

Yasmin Raeis

Yasmin Raeis
Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen
Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo
Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt
Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

Yosra El Lozy

Yosra El Lozy
Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

Amber Heard

Amber Heard
Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid
Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba
Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

Olivia Wilder

Olivia Wilder
Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin
Yasmine Sabri-Effortless Hair and Makeup Looks Inspired by Celebrities for Valentines's Day

Yasmine Sabri

Yasmine Sabri

