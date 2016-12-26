30 Photos of Selena Gomez’s Hair That Will Inspire Every Young Lady

Selena Gomez’s transformation from a little Disney kid to a young lady happened in the most gracious way! But the most noticeable change was Selena Gomez’s hair, she really know how to style it in sexy and playful ways.

We often see Selena Gomez with very long locks, but recently she’s been rocking the short hair look in the most beautiful way. She’s also the queen of dark hair colors, but that doesn’t mean that ombre hair doesn’t equally suit her.

Yes, you can call me obsessed with Selena Gomez’s hair, but when you’ll scroll down to see these 30 photo of Selena Gomez’s hair, you’ll be obsessed too!