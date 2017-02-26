A Fast and Easy Way to Cover Your Grey Roots at Home

A lot of young women feel uncomfortable with their grey roots, and that's why they tend to dye it and cover it. However, between each and every salon appointment, some grey hairs become visible, so we'll share with you a quick fix to cover your grey roots at home.

One of the fastest and easiest ways to (temporarily) cover your grey roots at home is to use mascara. Yes, mascara! It's a perfect hack if you want to quickly cover your grey roots in-between your salon visits, and it's very suitable for women with black or brown hair.

How to use mascara to cover grey roots?

1. Select a mascara shade that's similar to your hair color.

2. Part your hair where grey roots are visible, and then gently use the mascara wand back and worth to paint them.

3. To avoid any clumps, brush your hair when you're done. Try to add volume to your hair, as it makes any grey roots unnoticeable.

Quite easy, right? Now you know how to quickly cover your grey roots at home, without using any hair dye!