Does Hijab Really Make Your Hair Fall?

If you wear the hijab, then you must know what it feels like to take off your headscarf at the end of the day, to find it full of hair strands! The first thing that pops into your mind, is that covering your hair with a headscarf all day long is the reason why lose all that hair. I even heard a lot of stories about women who had dramatic hair loss experiences because of hijab. So, I had to dig deep into the subject, and know if hijab is really the reason behind all that hair loss.

I came across a video by a Cutis Clinic, where Dr. Mahmoud Abdallah, a dermatologist, answered this very important question, and he said: No, hijab does not cause hair loss. In fact, we naturally lose an average of 150 hair strands every day. So, if you spent your day wearing the hijab, and then found a lot of hairs in the headscarf when you take it off, it's probably nothing to worry about. We also lose the same amount of hair when we wash and brush our hair, so, it's not really a problem.

On the other hand, there are things that make your hair fall, like using too much chemicals, washing your hair and then tying it very hard, stress, anxiety, and even bad nutrition. So don't neglect your hair, and if you're losing a lot of it, then you should head to a dermatologist as soon as possible to treat it the right way. Also, you need to know how to take care of hair wearing your hijab, check this link right here.

Photo Credits: Instagram: @MariaAlia