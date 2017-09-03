If you are anything like me, then you always need to think of a full strategy on how to style your hair in the hot and humid weather. You see, I don’t want to look like Lion King, as my hair just keeps frizzing up by the minute. However, I don’t want just a quick fix, I want a great hairstyle for the hot and humid weather we are going through. Which is why I did my research, raided all the Pinterest boards, and came up with five hairstyles that will survive the heat all summer long.

1. The ballerina bun.

This is the quick and easy hairstyle you can go for in the hot and humid weather. DO NOT go for a messy bun though, that is not friz- friendly. A ballerina bun, with a little hairspray will do the trick.

2. The full french braid.

This hairstyle involves braiding your hair from the top to bottom. The full french braid is by far the best hairstyle for hot and humid weather. It will guarantee no frizzing up.

3. Braided up-do.

While you might think that an up-do is not the best hairstyle for hot and humid weather, a braided up-do will definitely work. The up-do combined with some side braids will in no way allow your hair to frizz up.

5. Half top knot.

If you like to let your hair down during the summer, there is a hairstyle that can totally survive the heat. The half top knot hairstyle involves you creating a small top knot bun and letting the rest of your hair fall loosely.

5. Ponytail with side braids.

Of course, the obvious answer for hairstyles during the hot and humid weather is a ponytail. However, why not add a braided spin to it, making your ponytail not only look fabulous, but humidity proof.

Check the pictures below of five hairstyles that will totally survive the heat and any humid weather during this summer.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @bartabacmode