Five of the Top Lebanese Hairstylists You Must Know

Lebanon is highly known to be the hometown of the best hairstylists and makeup artists in the region! We previously shared with you a list which included the best Lebanese makeup artists, and so it was about time to tell you who are the top Lebanese hairstylists.

Whether you live in Lebanon or you're going on a holiday and you're seeking a beauty make-over, go through this list which includes five of the top Lebanese hairstylists. We promise, you'll certainly be a happy client!

1. Tony El Mendelek

Tony El Mendelek is one of the most famous Lebanese hairstylists. He has several hair salons in Lebanon, and he also expanded his services to the UAE with a branch in Dubai. Tony El Mendelek is known for his exquisite work with celebrities, such as Nawal El Zoghbi, Nancy Ajram, Nadine Njeim, and much more. Also, Lebanese brides love him, and he's always a top choice when it comes to haircuts and hair colors.





2. Yehia & Zakaria

Yehia and Zakaria Chokr are two Lebanese brothers, who started their empire almost 20 years ago. Whether you want a hair trim, a color transformation, a simple blow dry or a sophisticated up-do, you can get it all done at Yehia & Zakaria.









3. Pace e Luce

Pace e Luce is one of the oldest, and most renowned Lebanese hair salons! It's co-owned by Salam Morkos and Anwar Zaydan, who have successfully made Pace e Luce the largest chain of hair salons in the Middle East region. They are known for their work with celebrities, like Haifa Wehbe, Maya Diab, Nancy Ajram, and many others. And they're also a big hit with Lebanese brides.









4. Mounir

Mounir is currently one of the most talked-about Lebanese hairstylists; he's known for his color transformations that have literally gone viral! If you want to dye your hair ash grey or ash blonde hair, and get it done just right, Mounir is one of the best colorists to consider.









5. Tony Sawaya

Ever wondered who is the hairstylist behind Najwa Karam and Ahlam's look? It's the celebrity hairstylist Tony Sawaya! The Lebanese hairstylist has become so successful in his hometown, Lebanon, that he expanded his services to Qatar as well.

