Golden Globes 2017: The Best Hairstyles on the Red Carpet

The Golden Globes 2017 red carpet wasn’t only about beautiful dresses, for a beautiful dress is not complete without the right hairstyle. And these celebrities had the best hairstyles on the Golden Globes 2017 red carpet.

From sleek high ponytails like Sofia Vergara’s to Emily Ratajkowski (fake!) short bob and Nicole Kidman’s loose hairdo, celebrities at the Golden Globes 2017 red carpet didn’t disappoint. So scroll down to see every hairstyle we loved on the Golden Globes 2017 red carpet.