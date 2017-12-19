How I Got Rid of Dandruff by Only Using Shampoo and Baby Powder!

Like many girls, I suffer from dandruff every once in a while. The problem with dandruff is that it doesn't only ruin your look, especially if you’re wearing a dark color, it's actually a sign that your scalp is unhealthy and greasy, which results in hair fall.

So, I was getting my hair trimmed a while ago and my hairdresser noticed that I have dandruff. She asked me what I am using to treat it, and when I mentioned that I use apple cider vinegar, she asked me to stop using it, as apple cider vinegar will make my hair very dry, and it did feel dry every time I used it.

Instead, she asked me to mix the baby powder with the shampoo I use, and then wash my hair with it. So, I decided to give it a try and this is what happened.

The first time I washed my hair with this mix, I immediately noticed that the hair dandruff was less visible, but that it was still there. Five days later, I washed my hair again and the hair dandruff was less and less visible, by the third wash, it was all gone.

Baby powder can make your hair dry too, but not as dry as apple cider vinegar made my hair feel. So, do I recommend this to other women? Yes, I do very much but with caution. A healthy scalp should neither be dry nor greasy, so, over-shampooing your hair with baby powder is not recommended.

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @olafarahat