Bangs have a very powerful effect, and they can truly change the way your face looks. However, there are bangs that flatter your face shape, and others that just don't work for you. So find out how to cut your bangs according to your face shape.

How to cut your bangs if you have a square face:

The square face shape is considered a sharp and edgy face, and for that, a woman with a square face shape needs to hide her forehead. The best bangs for the square face shape are front bangs. Make sure the bangs are dense at the sides and light at the center. Or you can try side bangs; just make sure the ends of the bangs are longer than your eyebrows. Also, you can make the front bangs with extra-long sides.





How to cut your bangs if you have a round face:

If you have a round wide face shape, then you should have side bangs to cover a part of your forehead, or make your long bangs on the side to cover a part of your face. If you have a small forehead, then you should have front straight bangs, and it should end right above your eye lids.