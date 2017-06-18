I’ve always wanted to learn how to make a fishtail braid. What I love about a fishtail braid, is that it can be the answer to many of your hair problems! A fishtail braid is a great way to control a bad hair day, and it can also give you a chic look on a hot summer day.

Here are the steps to learn how to make a fishtail braid:

1. For a smooth fishtail braid, you need to brush your hair well first. But if you’re looking for a messy fishtail braid then leave the natural texture of your hair.

2. Make a low pony tail and secure it with a clear elastic, or any hairband you have at home. But make sure you don’t need it, because you’ll have to cut it eventually.

3. Using your hands, split the pony tail into two separate sections.

4. While holding each section separately, use your fingers to take a small strand from the right side, and pass it over to the left side.

5. Now take a small strand from the left side, and pass it over to the right side.

6. Keep repeating steps four and five all the way down to the end, and tighten the braid as you're moving forward using your fingers.

7. Secure your fishtail braid with an elastic hairband when you're done.

8. Then take a pair of scissors, and carefully cut the elastic at the top of your ponytail.

Now that you've learned how to make a fishtail braid, you should know that you can control the look of it. For a polished look, just leave it as it is. But for an effortless look, you can loosen up the fishtail braid using your fingers.