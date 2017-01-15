Beauty Header image fustany beauty hair how to pick the right hairstyle for your evening dress red carpet bella hadid main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

How to Pick the Right Hairstyle for Your Evening Dress

Have you picked a dress for an event, but you have no clue how to style your hair in a suitable way? I’ll help you pick the right hairstyle for your evening dress.

Hair, makeup and jewelry help you highlight the beauty of the dress you’re wearing, and make you achieve the final look you’re aiming for. And what’s better than celebrity red carpet looks to demonstrate how you should style your hair with your evening dress? So let’s see how it’s done...

1. How to pick the right hairstyle for a high neckline evening dress with long sleeves?

With a dress like that, you’d want to highlight your neck, so the most suitable hairstyle is a low up-do, a messy up-do or a high up-do.

photo fustany-beauty-hair-how to pick the right hairstyle for your evening dress-red carpet-Keira Kneightly_zpsmbva6djr.jpg


2. How to pick the right hairstyle for a high neckline evening dress with cut-out sleeves?

This kind of dress can match with loose hair, and it can also match with an up-do. But an up-do would highlight your neck and shoulders.

photo fustany-beauty-hair-how to pick the right hairstyle for your evening dress-red carpet-Hailee Steinfeld_zpspnprydch.jpg


3. How to pick the right hairstyle for a see-through high neckline evening dress?

I love how Kendall Jenner styled this see-through dress with the wet hair look. This hairstyle gave enough space for the dress to show, and enough sleekness to the whole look.

photo fustany-beauty-hair-how to pick the right hairstyle for your evening dress-red carpet-Kendall Jenner_zpsuypyjhme.jpg


4. How to pick the right hairstyle for an off-the-shoulder evening dress?

Most women wear their hair up for this dress, but the way Bella Hadid styled her hair with her off-the-shoulder dress her a fresh look. Very sleek and very sexy look; I’d say this look is inspired by none other than the gorgeous Monica Belluci.

photo fustany-beauty-hair-how to pick the right hairstyle for your evening dress-red carpet-bella hadid_zpswpihnd4g.jpg


5. How to pick the right hairstyle for a high strapless evening dress?

Amy Adams nailed this look, with a sleek, middle-parted and dropped back hairstyle, this Tom Ford dress couldn’t look any better.

photo fustany-beauty-hair-how to pick the right hairstyle for your evening dress-red carpet-Amy Adams_zpsr89natoh.jpg


6. How to pick the right hairstyle for a deep plunge evening dress with long sleeves?

This dress called for a retro hairstyle, and Chrissy Teigen perfectly achieved a winner look with the right jewelry. So if you’re wearing a deep plunge dress, let your hair down and give it a retro wave allure.


photo fustany-beauty-hair-how to pick the right hairstyle for your evening dress-red carpet-chrissy teigen_zpsxpcjcvyu.jpg

7. How to pick the right hairstyle for a sleeveless deep plunge evening dress?

This is the ultimate sexy and young look, so let your hair down just the way Gigi Hadid has done. Loose long hair is the best way to go with sleeveless deep plunge evening dresses.

photo fustany-beauty-hair-how to pick the right hairstyle for your evening dress-red carpet-Gigi Hadid_zps3iytwfq2.jpg


8. How to pick the right hairstyle for a one shoulder dress with details?

Who can forget this gorgeous Ralph & Russo dress Gwyneth Paltrow wore to the Oscars?! For this dress, she made a very sleek ponytail, which is the best way to highlight the statement sleeve.

photo fustany-beauty-hair-how to pick the right hairstyle for your evening dress-red carpet-Gwenth Paltrow_zpsbxzkvdyo.jpg


9. How to pick the right hairstyle for a choker evening dress?

If you’re wearing a dress with an attached choker, then the best way to style your hair is with an up-do or a messy up-do.

photo fustany-beauty-hair-how to pick the right hairstyle for your evening dress-red carpet-Christine Evangelista_zpslgzf9qol.jpg


10. How to pick the right hairstyle for a strapless evening dress?

Sophia Vergara is the woman you’d want to copy if you want to look young and sexy. The woman knows how to dress, so for a strapless dress, let your hair down and look fresh as ever.  

photo fustany-beauty-hair-how to pick the right hairstyle for your evening dress-red carpet-sofia vergara_zps0rjpkjf1.jpg

Even a bad hair day can be under control! Discover more haircare secrets and styles from our Hair section here.

Don't Leave Just Yet!

Golden Globes 2017: The Best Hairstyles on the Red Carpet

30 Photos of Selena Gomez's Hair That Will Inspire Every Young Lady

30 Photos of Brown Hair Colors to Show Your Hairstylist Before Dyeing 



How to Pick the Right Hairstyle for Your Evening Dress

Off-the-shoulder dress

Off-the-shoulder dress
How to Pick the Right Hairstyle for Your Evening Dress

High neckline dress and long sleeves

High neckline dress and long sleeves
How to Pick the Right Hairstyle for Your Evening Dress

Deep Plunge sleeveless dress

Deep Plunge sleeveless dress
How to Pick the Right Hairstyle for Your Evening Dress

See-through high neckline dress

See-through high neckline dress
How to Pick the Right Hairstyle for Your Evening Dress

Strapless Dress

Strapless Dress
How to Pick the Right Hairstyle for Your Evening Dress

Choker dress

Choker dress
How to Pick the Right Hairstyle for Your Evening Dress

High neckline dress and cutout sleeves

High neckline dress and cutout sleeves
How to Pick the Right Hairstyle for Your Evening Dress

One shoulder with details

One shoulder with details
How to Pick the Right Hairstyle for Your Evening Dress

High Strapless Dress

High Strapless Dress
How to Pick the Right Hairstyle for Your Evening Dress

Deep Plunge & long sleeves dress

Deep Plunge & long sleeves dress

Tags: Beauty  Beauty 101  Beauty ideas  Beauty tips  Beauty trends  Celebrity hairstyles  Hair  Hair 2017  Hair 101  Hair styles  Hair tips  Hair trends  Hairstyle ideas  Hairstyles  Latest hairstyles  Red carpet  Red carpet 2017  Red carpet dresses  Red carpet fashion  Red carpet fashion 2017 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑