How to Pick the Right Hairstyle for Your Evening Dress

Have you picked a dress for an event, but you have no clue how to style your hair in a suitable way? I’ll help you pick the right hairstyle for your evening dress.

Hair, makeup and jewelry help you highlight the beauty of the dress you’re wearing, and make you achieve the final look you’re aiming for. And what’s better than celebrity red carpet looks to demonstrate how you should style your hair with your evening dress? So let’s see how it’s done...

1. How to pick the right hairstyle for a high neckline evening dress with long sleeves?

With a dress like that, you’d want to highlight your neck, so the most suitable hairstyle is a low up-do, a messy up-do or a high up-do.





2. How to pick the right hairstyle for a high neckline evening dress with cut-out sleeves?

This kind of dress can match with loose hair, and it can also match with an up-do. But an up-do would highlight your neck and shoulders.





3. How to pick the right hairstyle for a see-through high neckline evening dress?

I love how Kendall Jenner styled this see-through dress with the wet hair look. This hairstyle gave enough space for the dress to show, and enough sleekness to the whole look.





4. How to pick the right hairstyle for an off-the-shoulder evening dress?

Most women wear their hair up for this dress, but the way Bella Hadid styled her hair with her off-the-shoulder dress her a fresh look. Very sleek and very sexy look; I’d say this look is inspired by none other than the gorgeous Monica Belluci.





5. How to pick the right hairstyle for a high strapless evening dress?

Amy Adams nailed this look, with a sleek, middle-parted and dropped back hairstyle, this Tom Ford dress couldn’t look any better.





6. How to pick the right hairstyle for a deep plunge evening dress with long sleeves?

This dress called for a retro hairstyle, and Chrissy Teigen perfectly achieved a winner look with the right jewelry. So if you’re wearing a deep plunge dress, let your hair down and give it a retro wave allure.





7. How to pick the right hairstyle for a sleeveless deep plunge evening dress?

This is the ultimate sexy and young look, so let your hair down just the way Gigi Hadid has done. Loose long hair is the best way to go with sleeveless deep plunge evening dresses.





8. How to pick the right hairstyle for a one shoulder dress with details?

Who can forget this gorgeous Ralph & Russo dress Gwyneth Paltrow wore to the Oscars?! For this dress, she made a very sleek ponytail, which is the best way to highlight the statement sleeve.





9. How to pick the right hairstyle for a choker evening dress?

If you’re wearing a dress with an attached choker, then the best way to style your hair is with an up-do or a messy up-do.





10. How to pick the right hairstyle for a strapless evening dress?

Sophia Vergara is the woman you’d want to copy if you want to look young and sexy. The woman knows how to dress, so for a strapless dress, let your hair down and look fresh as ever.