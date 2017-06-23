How to Take Care of Your Hair With Hijab

While a headscarf can protect your hair from harmful sun rays, wind and polluted air, it makes some women take their hair for granted, as it's always covered when they're out and about. Veiled women of the world, please pay some attention to your hair! Not taking care of your hair with hijab might lead to hair fall and dryness, especially when you wear the wrong fabrics or you wrap your headscarf the wrong way.

For gorgeous, healthy looking hair, make sure to follow these tips to take care of your hair with hijab:

1. Make sure not to wrap the scarf over your hair tightly. This way, you will prevent your scalp from breathing, which leads to dryness, itchiness and future dandruff.

2. It's always better to wear scarves made of natural fabrics, such as cotton or silk. Other artificial fabrics could lead to hair breakage and split ends, as they cause friction with your hair.

3. If you decide to go for artificial fabrics like nylon and polyester, make sure to wear a bandana under your scarf to act as a protective layer.

4. Try to tie your hair in a loose ponytail or a bun under hijab. Pulling your hair tightly can weaken your hair strands and lead to hair fall.

5. Always try to change the way you part your hair from time to time. This prevents your front hair line from thinning and falling by time.

6. If you're wearing hijab from a long time ago, you might skip brushing your hair for a day or two, which could make your hair dryer. That's why you must not forget about brushing your hair at least twice per day, in order to have better blood circulation, and hence a healthier scalp.

7. When you arrive home, it's always better to untie your headscarf immediately and let your hair loose for an hour or two. When you untie it from both the headscarf and hair accessories, your scalp breathes better.

8. Avoid wearing your headscarf when your hair is still wet, so the dampness doesn't lead to dandruff.

9. Massaging your scalp is the best way to maintain healthy hair with hijab, as it stimulates blood circulation and prevents dryness. Make sure to massage your scalp in a circular motion using natural oils daily for five minutes. Also consider giving your hair an effective treatment like a hair mask once per week, to help rejuvenate it and give it a healthy glow.

Main Image Credits: Instagram: @FarahEmara