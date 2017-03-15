Mayonnaise Hair Masks: The Key to Stronger and Smoother Hair

Recently everybody has been talking about mayonnaise hair masks, including homemade treatments and drugstore products. Did you notice?

But why is a mayonnaise hair mask all you need for stronger and smoother hair? What’s so special about it? Mayonnaise is basically made of eggs, vinegar and oils, which work on and strengthening and smoothing your hair. So here are the benefits of mayonnaise for your hair:

1. Mayonnaise masks help your hair grow better.

2. Mayonnaise masks strengthen your hair, and make it harder to break.

3. If you’re looking for a way to condition your hair naturally, it's the mayonnaise hair mask.

4. Mayonnaise hair masks make every curly-haired woman's dream come true, it gives you defined curls.

5. Since mayonnaise contains vinegar, it gets rid of dandruff.

6. Mayonnaise is a perfect way to protect your hair color.

7. No more frizzy hair if you regularly do mayonnaise hair masks.

8. Hair lice are an unfortunate thing that could happen to anyone, but a mayonnaise hair mask can treat it.

Now that you know its benefits, here’s how to make a mayonnaise hair mask at home:

- Apply the mayonnaise on damp, de-tangled hair.

- Optional: You can either put on a plastic hair cover or hot towel, whatever is more accessible to you.

- Leave it on for 20 minutes.

- And then wash it very well with a gentle shampoo.

An extra tip just for you... Substitute your usual shampoo with sulfate-free shampoo, and watch your hair get better with time!