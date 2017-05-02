Beauty Header image article main met gala 2017 emrata hair and makeup looks red carpet

| by The Fustany Team

Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Hair and Makeup Looks You Can Copy, Right Now!

In a very artistic setting, celebrities have walked the Met Gala 2017 red carpet. In fact, it’s a time where designers, makeup artists and hairstylists can show off their superb skills! But the makeup looks and hairstyles are not just artistic, they actually set beauty trends.

Many celebrities appeared in a bob haircut, some were even wigs! On the other side, a celebrity like Jennifer Lopez celebrated long hair in a very chic, 60’s-inspired hairstyle. Joan smalls had a very natural and simple hairstyle, and many others had very sleek up-dos in all their forms.

As for the makeup, you can tell that colorful eye-shadows and eyeliners were taking over the Met Gala 2017 looks. Selena Gomez’s pink eye-shadow was the perfect pick for her beautiful and simple dress. Emily Ratajkowski had a two tone eyeliner, which also, was the perfect match for her mermaid-inspired dress.

Scroll down to see the beautiful celebrity hair and makeup looks from the Met Gala 2017.

For more Met Gala 2017 red carpet coverage, click here.



Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning
Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

Taylor Hill

Taylor Hill
Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

Rita Ora

Rita Ora
Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon
Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Connelly
Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner
Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth
Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid
Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

Emily Rossum

Emily Rossum
Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski
Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks
Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

Candice Swanpoel

Candice Swanpoel
Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez
Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon
Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

Lily Collins

Lily Collins
Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra
Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian
Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner
Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington
Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss
Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls
Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

JLO

JLO
Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld
Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger
Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Copy Right Now

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid

