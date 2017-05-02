Met Gala 2017: 25 Celebrity Hair and Makeup Looks You Can Copy, Right Now!

In a very artistic setting, celebrities have walked the Met Gala 2017 red carpet. In fact, it’s a time where designers, makeup artists and hairstylists can show off their superb skills! But the makeup looks and hairstyles are not just artistic, they actually set beauty trends.

Many celebrities appeared in a bob haircut, some were even wigs! On the other side, a celebrity like Jennifer Lopez celebrated long hair in a very chic, 60’s-inspired hairstyle. Joan smalls had a very natural and simple hairstyle, and many others had very sleek up-dos in all their forms.

As for the makeup, you can tell that colorful eye-shadows and eyeliners were taking over the Met Gala 2017 looks. Selena Gomez’s pink eye-shadow was the perfect pick for her beautiful and simple dress. Emily Ratajkowski had a two tone eyeliner, which also, was the perfect match for her mermaid-inspired dress.

Scroll down to see the beautiful celebrity hair and makeup looks from the Met Gala 2017.