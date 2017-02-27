Oscars 2017: The Top Celebrity Hairstyles and Makeup Looks from the Red Carpet

Celebrities hire an entire village to work on their beauty looks before attending any red carpet event, and the Oscars 2017 is not any red carpet event, it’s the most important of them all! The top hairstylists and makeup artists work really hard to make celebrities look glamorous for the Oscars red carpet.

So if you’re looking for an inspiration for your next hairstyle or makeup look, we suggest you see these photos of the top celebrity hairstyles and makeup looks at the Oscars 2017.