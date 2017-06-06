Beauty Header image fustany beauty hair celebrity hairstyles in ramadan series 2017

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

Ramadan 2017: The Best Celebrity Hairstyle Moments from Your Favorite Series

Ramadan 2017 series are full of Arab celebrities, and usually, these series have the best hairstylists, makeup artists and fashion stylists working behind the scenes. Since we always like to inspire you with the best of everything, I decided to share with you the top celebrity hairstyle moments from Ramadan 2017's series.

From Arwa Gouda's simple up-do to Haifa Wehbe's messy waves and many more, a lot of celebrities have been showing off nice and inspiring hairstyles. And it's not only about the young ladies, because I also spotted Mervat Amin in a perfect hairstyle for her age.

Now scroll down so you can see the best celebrity hairstyles from Ramadan 2017's series.

Cyrine Abdel Nour - Qanadil Al Oshak

Haifa Wehbe - Al Herbaya

Salma Abu Deif - La Tottfea Al Shams

Hend Sabri - Halawat Al Dounia

Amina Khalil - La Tottfea Al Shams

Mervat Amin - La Tottfea Al Shams

Jamila Awad - La Tottfea Al Shams

Jamila Awad - La Tottfea Al Shams

Anoushka - Halawet El Donia

Nelly Karim - Le Aa'la Se'r

Shery Adel - Al Hussan Al Aswad

Yasmine Sabry - Al Hussan Al Aswad

Donia Samir Ghanem - La La Land

Arwa Gouda - Haza Al Masaa

Tags: Beauty  Celebrity hairstyles  Hair  Hair 2017  Hair styles  Hairstyle ideas  Hairstyles  Arab celebrities  Celebrities  Ramadan  Ramadan 2017  Amina khalil  Jamila awad  Salma abu deif  Arwa gouda  Yasmine sabri  Nelly karim  Hend sabri 


