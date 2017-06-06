Ramadan 2017: The Best Celebrity Hairstyle Moments from Your Favorite Series

Ramadan 2017 series are full of Arab celebrities, and usually, these series have the best hairstylists, makeup artists and
fashion stylists working behind the scenes. Since we always like to inspire you with the best of everything, I decided to share with you the top celebrity hairstyle moments from Ramadan 2017's series.
From Arwa Gouda's simple up-do to Haifa Wehbe's messy waves and many more, a lot of celebrities have been showing off nice and inspiring hairstyles. And it's not only about the young ladies, because I also spotted Mervat Amin in a perfect hairstyle for her age.
Now scroll down so you can see the best celebrity hairstyles from Ramadan 2017's series.
Cyrine Abdel Nour - Qanadil Al Oshak
Haifa Wehbe - Al Herbaya
Salma Abu Deif - La Tottfea Al Shams
Hend Sabri - Halawat Al Dounia
Amina Khalil - La Tottfea Al Shams
Mervat Amin - La Tottfea Al Shams
Jamila Awad - La Tottfea Al Shams
Anoushka - Halawet El Donia
Nelly Karim - Le Aa'la Se'r
Shery Adel - Al Hussan Al Aswad
Yasmine Sabry - Al Hussan Al Aswad
Donia Samir Ghanem - La La Land
Arwa Gouda - Haza Al Masaa
