| by Zeina Tawfik

The Middle Part Ponytail Is Back, and Here Are 3 Ways to Style It

The middle part ponytail, aka center part ponytail, is back in style. This hairstyle was so popular in the 90's, and I'm actually happy that it's currently trending. A middle part ponytail can work for day and night, and it can really save you on a bad hair day! Yes, it's such a versatile hairstyle. You think it's boring? Just scroll down, and I'll show you 3 different ways to style it.

1. Low and sleek.

2. Tight and tousled.

3. High and wavy.

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @karenwazenb

