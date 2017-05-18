The Trick Jen Atkin Uses to Make Hair Look Fuller Is Just Brilliant!

Jen Atkin is the famous celebrity hairstylist responsible for the likes of Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Jessica Alba. From styling to hair-care, Jen Atkin knows what she’s talking about!

On her Instagram, Jen Atkin just mentioned a brilliant trick to make hair look fuller. So what's Jen Atkin's advice to do so? She uses an eye-brow powder filler, to fill in and cover the empty areas in your hair; this trick will help you to make your hair look fuller. See, it is actually a very easy hair trick to get the full hair look you want!

Now watch her Instagram video, where she recommends this trick to get fuller hair look.