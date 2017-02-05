February 05, 2017 | by Zeinab El-Fiqi
Tiger Eye Hair Color: A New Trend in the World of Hair Dyes
When I first heard the name "tiger eye hair color," I thought of exotic colors, but it turned out to be a very chic hair look for brunette women!
Tiger eye hair color is the perfect balance between brown hair color and caramel highlights. Balayage hair technique is included in the process of making tiger eye hair color, and in case you don’t know what balayage is, click on the previous link to know.
It varies between dark brown and dark caramel shades to very light, almost blonde shades. Either way, you’ll find the tiger eye hair color very attractive. So scroll down to see 10 photos that will inspire you before you go dye your hair.
