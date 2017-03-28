11 Natural Remedies to Fight Bad Breath

There’s nothing more horrible than bad breath! Imagine yourself talking to someone, and then you take a step back because you just can’t handle the bad breath coming out of their mouth. You'll probably start wondering if your breath smells that bad too or not? But, what causes a bad breath anyway?

Actually there are few reasons why we get bad breath and hydration is on top of that list. Also, the type of food we eat, poor oral hygiene, smoking, and some medications. So let’s see how we can fix this problem with natural remedies.

1. Coconut oil is not just great for your hair, skin and health; it’s also an amazing natural remedy for bad breath. Use it as a mouthwash every morning and before going to bed, swish 1 tbsp of coconut oil around in your mouth for one minute and enjoy having good breath all day long. Coconut oil can also help you have whiter teeth over time.

2. Washing your mouth with toothpaste every morning and every night is not up for debate, getting rid of mouth bacteria is crucial to get rid of bad breath.

3. Flossing between your teeth twice a day is essential to get good breath.

4. Always swish cool water in your mouth after every meal.

5. Drink cool water whenever you remember during the day, and swish it around in your mouth.

6. Food like apples, celery and raw carrots work like a natural toothbrush, they can remove food caught between your teeth and rub away bacteria that sit on them while you munch.

7. Chewing on a slice of lemon or orange will give you fresh breath, but take care; the acid in them can make your teeth fragile.

8. Chew on fresh mint it will get rid of bad breath and replace it with a very pleasant and fresh smell.

9. Pop one clove into your mouth and chew on it, it will get rid of bad breath.

10. Drink more natural juices and get rid of the several cup coffees you drink every day, as it gives you a very unpleasant breath.

11. Ancient Arabs had no toothbrushes or toothpaste to clean their teeth, so they used something called Miswak, which is basically a piece of wood that not only keeps your breath odorless but, it fights mouth bacteria and cavities, and it’s easy to carry in your bag.