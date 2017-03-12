Cinnamon and Honey: A Drink That Will Boost Your Metabolism

There’s nothing like natural ingredients to face any illness or physical problems, so throw away your chemical weight loss supplements, and start drinking cinnamon and honey! Yes, the cinnamon and honey drink is the ultimate metabolism booster; it can help your body burn fats more than the usual. So let’s see how this natural weight loss drink is done:

Ingredients:

- 2 tsp Ceylon cinnamon

- 1 tsp honey

Recipe:

1. Boil some water, and pour into a cup that contains 2 tsp of Ceylon cinnamon.

2. Let the cinnamon cool down for 15 minutes before you add the honey.

3. If you put the honey in boiling water, it will lose all its benefits, so it’s better to add it after the water cools down a little bit.

How often should you have the cinnamon and honey drink?

- In the morning before eating and at night before you go to bed!

N.B: We mentioned that you should use Ceylon cinnamon, because Cassia cinnamon treats water retention and could harm people with liver problems. Make sure you ask first at the spice shop or read the information listed on the cinnamon packet.

