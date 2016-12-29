Diala Jamaleddin of "HIT" Reveals the 10 Healthy Habits You Should Follow in 2017

We previously introduced you to Diala Jamaleddine, who is a coach at Hit Egypt. This time, we asked Diala about the healthy habits we should be following in 2017, as part of our New Year's resolutions. And she talked about making little changes in our eating and lifestyle habits. These little changes are the main key to a healthier and happier body and life!

1. Drink 1-2 cups of warm water immediately when you wake up, and stay hydrated all day.

2. Add Omega 3 supplement to your diet.

3. Learn to prepare your meals, and to add as much greens as possible.

4. Have fulfilling meals instead of snacking all day.

5. Prevent drinking coffee and tea after 5 pm.

6. Since very few people know the importance of sleep, try to get 6-8 hours of sleep between 11 pm and 7 am and watch the difference!

7. Both salt and white sugar are considered toxic, so prevent as much as possible and even try to cut it out. Try adding 1 tsp of honey to your coffee and tea instead of sugar.

8. Avoid fried food and definitely fast food.

9. Set realistic goals when it comes to sports. If you are a beginner, try to walk more often and try to introduce exercising to you lifestyle gradually.

10. Do more of what you love, we get very caught up with our busy schedules that we forget the things that make us happy. Start finding time for yourself!