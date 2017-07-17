People are turning to healthier food options more and more every day, and one of the ways people are trying to be healthy, is by replacing dairy with soy milk.

Soy milk is loaded with beneficial vitamins for the human body, it’s also a great source of protein, calcium, iron and vitamin D.

Soy milk is extracted from soy beans, so it’s a healthier option for people who suffer from indigestion, because, you may not know that, lactose can cause indigestion for some people.

You’re probably wondering, how can soy milk help you lose weight? And the answer is, soy milk contains protein that builds up your muscles, and makes you feel full for a long time. It is also free of cholesterol, and it’s not fattening if you compare it to cow's milk.

To lose weight, nutritionists usually advice their patients to decrease their carbs intake, eat more protein, and increase their physical activity. So, drinking soy milk is one of the easiest ways to get your daily natural protein intake.

Drink two cups of soy milk per day, while following a proper weight loss eating plan, and you’ll definitely see results.