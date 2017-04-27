How to Clean Your Vagina After Your Period Is Over

Cleaning your vagina after your period is a very important step to maintain your feminine hygiene, but do you know that you might be washing your vagina in a wrong way?

Here is a step-by-step guide to clean your vagina after your period, to make sure it's fresh and healthy:

1. As soon as your period is over, make sure to clean your vagina right away, to get rid of any spotting blood or vaginal discharge. This will help you avoid any vaginal infections.

2. Using warm water and a towel, clean your vagina from front t back, making sure you're pressing very gently down there. Clean around your bikini line, then move to the both sides of your clitoris and then make your way up to the anus area. Doing this will ensure that you don't pass any germs to your vaginal area. When you're done, wash the towel very well, and leave it to dry.

3. Avoid using any harsh soaps or shower gels to clean your vagina. These can cause dryness, itchiness and extra vaginal discharges, as they cause an imbalance in your vagina's pH levels. It is better to consult with your gynecologist to know the most suitable body wash you can use to clean your vagina.

4. If you suffer from any vaginal itching after your period, try to sit in a bath with warm water and salt, Fill your bathtub with warm water and add 1/2 cup of salt, then sit in a squatting position. The salt bath will help you to clean your vagina and relieve the itching.

5. After cleaning your vagina, whether by using a towel or by having a salt bath, make sure to gently dry your sensitive area very well. Having a damp vagina can easily result in infections, and it's better to avoid that!

After cleaning your vagina when your period is over, there a few other things to consider...

1. Grooming your pubic hair regularly makes your vagina more healthy, as this lessens the risk of yeast or bacterial growth.

2. Wearing 100% cotton underwear helps to keep your vagina fresh and healthy, as it's breathable, and it helps to eliminate any bad vaginal odor.

3. Drinking pomegranate, berry or pineapple juice, as these fruits are beneficial for your vagina.

