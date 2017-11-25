Are your hands always cold? Having cold hands during winter is one of the most common cold weather problems, so you're not suffering alone! If you're trying to find ways to keep your hands warm during winter, then you're in the right place. To help you stay cozy, rubbing your hands together won't be enough, so here are some tips you must read on how to keep your hands warm during winter...



- Wear gloves

Wearing gloves is one of the easiest ways to keep your hands warm during winter. Gloves are one of the most important winter accessories, and when picking a pair to keep your hands warm, go for high-quality gloves, preferably made of wool or leather. If you need more warmth, then look for a pair of gloves that's lined from the inside.



- Use hand warmers

If you don't know what a hand warmer is, it's a small packet that you hold in your hands, which produces heat to keep you warm once you press on a special button. Hand warmers infuse heat that can last from 30 minutes up to a couple of hours, so you can place them in the pockets of your coat as you're walking in the streets, to keep your hands warm during winter.



- Control your breathing

You might not know this, but you can actually keep your hands warm during winter if you breathed deeper. Having a shallow breath can be one of the reasons leading to your cold hands, so try to take deeper breaths to bring more oxygen into your system. This way, oxygen will be transferred from your lungs to your bloodstream, making heat transfer throughout your body.



- Move your hands

As soon as you start to feel your hand getting frosty, then move it move it! Try to squeeze a stress ball to move your fingers, or do some simple hand exercises, such as making a fist, then releasing your fingers wide. By improving the blood circulation in your fingers, you'll definitely be a step closer to keep your hands warm.



- Have hot drinks

Sipping a hot drink is one of the ultimate pleasures of the cold weather! Drinking your favorite cup of coffee or hot chocolate won't only leave you feeling happy, but also your hands will be warm by the time you're done. That's because holding the cup as you drink, will create a fleeting feeling of warmth to your hands, so enjoy it while it lasts.



- Wear warm clothes

It's easier to keep your hands warm in the winter if your body is already warm enough. Make sure to wear layers of clothes that will keep you warm, such as thermal tops and leggings, chunky knitwear, wool coats, etc. Don't forget to keep your feet warm as well!



- Eat healthy

Some types of food can help improve your blood circulation, which will consequently keep your hands warm during winter. Load up on oranges, dark chocolate, salmon and avocados. Also include garlic and onions while cooking your meals, and make sure to avoid highly processed foods, and excessive sugar or salt intake.



- Take vitamins/dietary supplements

Before taking a complementary medicine, you should do blood tests and consult with a doctor. However, iron, vitamin E, vitamin C and vitamin B are known to help with deficiencies related to your blood circulation and flow.



P.S. If you try several ways to make your hands warm during winter and nothing seems to help, consult with a doctor, because there could be medical-related issues that result in a reduction in the blood flow to your fingers.

