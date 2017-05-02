How to Watch Your Weight During Ramadan

It’s a common misconception that losing weight in Ramadan is impossible. The long fasting hours during summer might drive people to overeat but no, it’s never impossible to stay in shape during Ramadan. Here's a list of things to consider to watch your weight during Ramadan.

Exercise: Plan to exercise at home. Exercise after breaking your fast by two hours, and you can also exercise an hour before Iftar. Don’t practice heavy exercises while fasting and right after fasting. Allow your body to chill and your digestive system to function properly. If you don’t have time to exercise then check the next tip...

Eat healthy: Substitute desserts with high calories and anything soaked in sugar or whipped cream with fruits. We know how mouthwatering Kunafa might be, but you can still opt for a mini portion or satisfy your sweet tooth with one or two bites.

Monitor your calorie intake: Control the quantity of the food you consume. Watch out on your portions because you might tend to rush and eat big amounts of food at once, which will leave your tummy full and exhausted! My personal advice is to get a pen and a paper and count the calories in the food you eat. Get a paper, fold it, and put it in your pocket.

Reduce caffeine: While fasting, you won’t be able to get your regular cup of tea or coffee. In order not to suffer from a severe headache, try to cut out on the caffeine intake after Iftar or during Suhoor and preferably a while before Ramadan.

Get enough sleep: Sleep usually gets disturbed in Ramadan, it's completely normal. Yet sleep deprivation leaves your body fatigue, cause weight gain and low metabolism. Consider short naps.

Hydrate: Spread your water intake between dusk and dawn. In order to avoid dehydration, aim for eight cups of water per day. Water could be in juice, your favorite smoothie or a cup of milk.