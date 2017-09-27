Whitening your teeth in just five minutes doesn't require a visit to your dentist anymore. From whitening toothpastes, treatments to expensive dental visits... How about you try a new method that's good for your bank account? Bright white teeth are the prettiest accessory to your smile, so rise and shine every day with crystal white teeth, and whiten them easily at home! Wondering how to whiten your teeth in 5 minutes? Here's your guide to whiter teeth and fresher breath:

Hit the grocery store, hunt for fresh strawberries, go find some baking soda and now you have the magical recipe to get whiter teeth.

Get one fresh strawberry, cut it into half, rub it on your teeth, then brush them with baking soda. You should brush your teeth with this mixture for 2 minutes, until it blends then wash your mouth. Don't leave this mixture for more than 5 minutes as strawberry includes sugar that is harmful for your teeth, and might cause cavities if it remains on your teeth for a long time.

A medical research proved that the magical thing about strawberry is malic acid, which is an enzyme that helps in whitening your teeth, while baking soda keeps the stains away!

Try this home-made mixture once a week, while regularly visiting your dentist for check-ups and you'll notice the difference.