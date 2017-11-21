I Tried Protein Snacks for the First Time Ever, and Here Are My Thoughts About Them!

Working out has always been a part of my life, weight loss plans too. But I've never tried taking or eating anything that would enhance my muscles' mass, like protein shakes and snacks. However, the unexpected happened. I was at the office and I was craving something sweet, and Sara, my colleague, offered me a baked cookie. I didn't really bother to look at the package since I was very hungry, and went straight and devoured it.



The day after, I felt like craving something sweet again, but mentioned in front of Sara that I can't eat anything sweet again as it will ruin my weight loss plan, and that's when I discovered the following.

She told me that I shouldn't worry about the cookie I ate yesterday, because it was a baked protein cookie! I was shocked, I ate protein and I didn't even realize it. I thought I ate a regular chocolate cookie and it turned out to be a baked protein cookie. But, after the shock, I had to ask why I shouldn't worry? And here's what I found out about this baked protein cookie:

- Obviously, it's high in protein.

- It's made with premium dark chocolate, so, it's not really harmful to your diet.

- Because I work out, and I'm trying to lose weight, it is important to maintain my muscle mass, so, high protein helps me do that.

- It's suitable for vegans, so, it's dairy free.

What are my thoughts about this? I love the idea, because honestly, I crave sweets in the middle of the day, but I don't feel like eating an apple, so, the idea that I can eat a cookie that will actually do good to my body more than it will harm it is very attractive.

I googled 'MYPROTEIN,' the baked cookie brand, and found that they have a very wide range of other snacks, for people who are not big fans of chocolate cookies. In conclusion, my experience with protein was totally accidental, but I am glad it happened because at least now I can enjoy a chocolate cookie, that actually tastes really delicious and without having to beat myself over calories and fats.

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @carolineclnfit