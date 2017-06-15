Many people wonder, how to lose weight during Ramadan? Especially with the drastic change in our eating habits during Ramadan. To start with, you should know that one of the key factors to lose weight during Ramadan mainly depends on substituting and monitoring your meals. According to Sally Fouad, the Iftar meal is equivalent to a lunch meal, and the Suhoor meal is equivalent to a breakfast meal. So, let’s check Sally Fouad's guide to easily lose weight during Ramadan.

For Iftar, Sally Foad suggests:

- That you break your fast gradually, which means that you drink water, eat a date with a cup of milk, or drink a cup of fresh orange juice, and eat a bowl of soup, and then go pray or take a five-minute break.

- Go back to eat Iftar, and begin with a salad, then a little bit of carbs, and of course protein that is grilled.

- Wait for three hours to have one piece of your favorite fruit.

- Avoid Ramadan’s famous desserts and drinks at all costs!

For Suhoor, Sally Foad suggests:

- Eat dairy products, like cheese, milk and yoghurt, and preferably yoghurt. And try to avoid eating any carbs.

And for a successful weight loss plan during Ramadan, Sally Foad says:

1. That you should avoid eating anything that is fried or fatty, instead eat a lot of grilled vegetables and protein.

2. If you really want to eat carbs, then eat complex carbohydrates like, multi-grains bread, vegetables and beans. Also having a date or two the moment you break your fast is great, unless you’re diabetic, because dates are a great source of fibers, sugar, potassium, magnesium and all the energy the human body needs to function properly.

3. Avoid eating drinks that have a lot of sugar added to it, like hibiscus and Qamar Al-Din.

4. Don’t overeat in general, leave 1/3 of your stomach to breathe.

5. Drinking a good amount of water is crucial for your body, but drink it throughout the time from Iftar until Suhoor.

6. Drinking a lot of tea and coffee dehydrates your body, and absorbs calcium from your body.

7. Drink rayeb milk or eat yogurt before you go to bed. To burn calories while you sleep, squeeze half a lemon on yogurt and eat it right before you go to bed.