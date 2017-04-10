Seven Foods That Are Great Sources of Vitamin D for Stronger Bones

Vitamin D is the one of the most important vitamins your body needs. Vitamin D is responsible for your bones and dental health, because it is the vitamin that helps your body absorb calcium and phosphorus. Vitamin D is also responsible for your immune system, and last but not least, any decrease in the level of Vitamin D in your body can lead to mood swings and some sort of depression. So let’s see how can you get your intake of Vitamin D every day from different types of food.

1. Fish

Fish is the best type of food to get your daily dose of Vitamin D. Whether you eat salmon fish, tuna fish, or mackerel fish (canned or fresh), you’ll be receiving all the benefits.

2. Mushrooms

One cup of fresh mushrooms is quite enough to receive your daily intake of Vitamin D, because mushrooms are loaded with Vitamin D.

3. Dairy

Milk, cheese, yoghurt and any type of dairy is good for you to receive your daily intake of Vitamin D.

4. Orange juice

Orange juice might be famous for being under the section of Vitamin C, but what you don’t know is that oranges are a great source for Vitamin D too.

5. Egg yolk

Egg yolks are loaded with Vitamin D, but be careful, don’t eat too much eggs because every egg contains about 200 cholesterol mg/dL, which is unhealthy.

6. Cornflakes

Cornflakes aren’t just a delicious breakfast; they’re a great source for Vitamin D too.

7. Fresh liver

Eat fresh liver to get a sufficient amount of Vitamin D, to keep your body strong. Liver also contains Vitamin A and proteins.