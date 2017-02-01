Seven Foods to Eat When You're Feeling Dizzy

Do you suddenly feel dizzy in the middle of the day? Load up on these foods or snacks that you should eat immediately when you're feeling dizzy. It could happen when you least expect it, when you are out of the house, or the moment you get your period.

It is important to always keep a few snacks on hand in your purse to eat when you are feeling dizzy. So check out these seven foods that you should eat when you are feeling dizzy, and don't worry they can all fit in your handbag.

1. Fruits.

Fruits are filled with water and contain many nutrients, such as fibers, potassium and vitamins. Load up on bananas, peaches, apples or even grapes when you are feeling dizzy.

2. Nuts.

Thank God for the various types of nuts that are out there. Almonds, cashews and walnuts are great snacks to eat when you are feeling light-headed, as they contain fatty acids and vitamins.

3. Vegetables.

There is nothing better than snacking on slices of cucumbers and carrots and other vegetables when you are feeling dizzy. They are rich in iron, potassium and vitamins that can instantly help with dizziness.

4. Granola Bars.

Nut granola bars are one of those snacks that contain both, protein and carbohydrates. Always keep granola bars in your bag, they can literally be a lifesaver for when you're feeling light-headed and dizzy.

5. Honey.

Although it maybe too sweet for some people, honey is one of the best foods out there to eat when you are feeling dizzy. Honey is a quick acting carbohydrate, than can help you get rid of your dizziness, and raise your blood sugar immediately.

6. Soft Drinks.

Even if you are not a fan of sodas, soft drinks are the fastest way to get some sugar into your bloodstream. So whenever you are feeling light-headed, stop by the nearest market and sip on a soft drink.

7. Candy.

I always say that every woman should have some candy in her purse. Choose your favorite candy or chocolate and eat a couple of bites whenever you are feeling a little dizzy. It will sustain you until you sit down for a good meal.