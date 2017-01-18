Six Reasons Why Your Period Is Longer Than Usual

Recently, we've been getting a lot of inquiries from women asking why their period is longer than usual. Some have mentioned that it has become heavier, while others told us that it has lasted longer than their average. What are the reasons that make your period last longer than usual?

We've asked experts, and decided to share with you the main reasons why you're having a prolonged menstrual bleeding.

1. Did you know that if you have anemia, your period will be affected? Yes, women with low hemoglobin count and iron-deficiency tend to have a period that's irregular and longer than usual.

2. Polycystic ovary syndrome has become very common among girls, and it's one of the main reasons why your period is longer than usual. If you've noticed that your period has become irregular, you need to head to a gynecologist and do an ultrasound scan, to check on the health of your uterus and ovaries.

3. If you have an under-active or overactive thyroid gland, know that this can cause a period that's longer than usual.

4. Hormones highly affect your body, and if a change in your hormone levels occur, then this will also affect your period.

5. Emotional stress is one of the main reasons why your period is longer than average. If you're under stress, you can even miss a period!

6. Birth control changes a woman's menstrual cycle, and that's why if you're on the pill or you've inserted an IUD, your period can be longer than usual.



N.B. Always listen to your body's signals, and if you notice any changes in your menstrual cycle, make sure to book for a consultation with your gynecologist.