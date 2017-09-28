This Is What Happened to My Body When I Completely Stopped Drinking Coffee

I'm absolutely not a coffee addict, but I really just enjoy it! You can easily tell that from my favorite coffee drink, which is a caramel-flavored cappuccino...see, I'm not so attached to the strong taste of coffee. I just developed a habit of stopping at a coffee shop nearby the office every morning, where I picked my hot drink and enjoyed sipping it as I settled on my desk. I felt like I belonged to the "I can't start my day without coffee" entourage, however this was totally wrong!

Day after day, I felt that my stomach became upset upon finishing my coffee. After a consult with my doctor, I found out that coffee can make some people feel sick, (myself included), and that I had to quit caffeine! At first, I thought it was going to be hard, like how can I stop drinking the coffee that "tricked" me into feeling awake every day? But I actually managed to do it, so here's what happened to my body when I stopped drinking coffee completely...

1. My heart rate became stable. Coffee used to mildly increase my heart beats, which made me feel uncomfortable.

2. I stopped feeling nauseous every morning. I found out that caffeine can irritate the stomach, because it increases the production of acid, hence the naseua.

3. Believe it or not, my stomach became less bloated. I didn't quite realize there's a relation between coffee and bloating, but the milk added to my coffee caused my abdomen to bloat.

4. Sometimes I used to feel so anxious for no apparent reason. I then knew that coffee increases catecholamines, the stress hormones, which consequently increases your stress levels!

5. Now let's talk about sleeping. Coffee and insomnia are highly related, since caffeine is a stimulant, so it can cause sleeping problems, and that happened to me a lot.

While some people have no issues with coffee at all, it was clearly toxic to my own body, so I had to cut it off from my daily routine. If you feel any unpleasant symptoms after drinking your coffee, make sure to dig deeper into it and consult a specialist.