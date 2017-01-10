Video: The Best Exercises to Burn Calories More Than Ever!

If you want to lose weight and burn calories, you better start now. Don’t wait for tomorrow, and don’t wait until you get a gym membership. With very simple steps, no equipment included, you can burn calories more than ever. Just watch Rebecca Louise of Xhit do exercises at home to burn calories, without any equipment. So let’s see what are the best exercises to burn calories/ Exercises: - Jumping Jacks (30 seconds) - High knees (30 seconds) - Squat jumps (30 seconds) - Alternating lunges (30 seconds) - Squat taps (60 seconds) - Frog jumps (30 seconds) - Back lunge to high knee (30 seconds) - Skater hops (30 seconds) - Mountain climbers (30 seconds) - Pushups (30 seconds) - Bicycles (60 seconds) - Standing elbow to knee (30 seconds) Now watch this video of the best exercises for burning calories, and get fit!

