What Is a Fitness Tracker, and How Can It Help You Be Healthier?

What is a fitness tracker or an activity tracker? And how can this device help you be healthier? A fitness tracker is like a smart watch, but it doesn’t only tell time, it also tracks your physical activity. But what does that mean? It means that a fitness tracker will tell you how many steps you take on daily basis, and based on that it will tell you how many calories you burned. But here are some points to sum up what a fitness tracker does.

1. A fitness tracker tracks your fitness-related physical activities.

2. A fitness tracker will tell you the distance you walked or ran on a day.

3. A fitness tracker will tell you how many calories you burned.

4. A fitness tracker would also tell you about your heartbeats.

5. And last but not least, a fitness tracker will tell you about the amount of sleep you get on daily basis.

So what can do you with all this input? You sync this information into your smart phone or laptop, to get analysis about your health, and to track how far you're going to reach your goal weight. And this way, you’ll be aware of your overall health and weight, which will help you always work on improving your fitness and physical health!