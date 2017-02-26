What Is the Kegel Exercise, and Why Every Woman Needs to Do It?

You've probably heard about the kegel exercise, but do you know how important it is? Kegel exercises for women have many surprising benefits, and no, the benefits are not only related to sexual health. If you're not familiar with kegels, it's an exercise that works on strengthening your pelvic floor muscle, based on squeezing and relaxing them. Read along to know why every woman needs to frequently do the kegel exercise, and find out the proper way to perform kegels.



What are the benefits of kegel exercises for women?

1. Kegels make your pelvic floor muscles stronger, which will strengthen and tone your vaginal muscles.

2. Pregnant women who regularly do kegel exercises usually have an easier natural birth.

3. Since kegels strengthen the muscles that support the pelvic organs, they can help treat uterine prolapse and maintain the uterus in its correct position.

4. One of the most important benefits of kegels, is improving your sexual relationship; it will be better for you and your husband.

5. Kegels also make you have stronger orgasms; regular exercising has proved to boost women's arousal and sex drive.

6. After childbirth, kegels help women to regain their pelvic floor muscle strength, which usually stretches and weakens due to delivery.

7. If you suffer from involuntary urination, then you need to start doing kegels, as they help to control your urine flow.



How to do kegels?

1. Lie on your back, and focus to find the muscles you use to urinate.

2. Squeeze these muscles for five seconds, and then relax them for another five seconds.

3. Repeat the kegel exercise daily, for 15 to 20 times.

4. Try to add a couple of seconds every time, until you are able to squeeze and relax for 10 seconds.

P.S. You should never do kegels as you're urinating, as this can harm the health of your bladder!

