Your Ultimate Guide to Use Public Toilets, in a Safe Way!

We don’t think there’s anyone in this world who loves public toilets, we only use them when in deep need! After you read this guide to safely use public toilets, you'll know exactly what hygiene precautions to take, and you'll certainly find out some surprising facts.

Do you think that the devilish bacteria and viruses are collected on the toilet seat? Well let us break the news; the toilet seat should be your least concern, because everything else in this cubic room is infected with germs and more. Toilet seats are supposedly made of a material that doesn’t transmit bacteria, so you can’t get sick from sitting on a dry toilet seat that someone else used.

However, every time you flush with the toilet seat is open, you're practically shooting germs in the air. After a while, they rest on the floor, the door knob, the tissue papers, and literally every spot in the restroom. So to avoid getting sick from visiting a public toilet, here are the things you should do:

1. The first tip to safely use public toilets, is to never leave home without your own pack of tissue papers; you can put them inside a small makeup bag.

2. Do you know those mini body splash bottles? Don’t throw them away after they’re finished. Instead, fill them up with water and a disinfectant and put it in your purse. This way, you’ll always be ready to safely hit the public toilet.

3. If you don’t want the hassle of carrying a small bottle and spraying and then wiping off with tissue paper, you can always carry disinfectant wipes to wipe the toilet seat, just to feel safe.

4. Another important tip, is to never touch the door knob with your bare hands! Always use a tissue paper to do so, and the same goes for flushing the toilet, and when opening and closing water faucets.

5. Before you flush the toilet, make sure you are dressed and ready to leave and then flush with the toilet seat closed, because this way your body won’t be exposed to the germs that come out.

6. Last but not least, always wait a couple of minutes before you use the public toilet after someone else, they just flushed and probably the air inside contains the spray from their toilet flush.