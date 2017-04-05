10 Dramatic Ways to Apply Your Winged Eyeliner

For many years, the winged eyeliner or cat-eyes have been on top of the favorite makeup trends for women. And it’s no surprise, because the winged eyeliner is actually one of the prettiest makeup looks that add a lot of beauty to women’s eyes.

Winged eyeliner, when perfected, can be done in many ways, from a very thin and simple line to a thick or dramatic line. Depending on your makeup skills, you can achieve the dramatic eyeliner look very easily. Many makeup artists get inspired by ancient Pharaoh queens’ makeup looks, because they were originally the queens of dramatic eyeliner looks.

Scroll down to see 10 photos that will show you dramatic ways to apply your winged eyeliner.

Main Image Credits: Instagram: @tonyelmendelek