You’ll find the latest in fashion, beauty & lifestyle when liking us on Facebook




Beauty Header image fustany beauty makeup sparkly makeup looks for new year s eve jennifer lopez main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

10 Festive Makeup Looks for a Glamorous Holiday Season

At Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties, I usually see girls wearing this very glamorous shimmering makeup, and I have always wondered how can I get a similar look? So I went and I bought a very cool silver glittery eyeshadow palette from Illamsqua. And, as I was looking for inspirational makeup looks to properly apply it, I came across festive makeup looks for a glamorous holiday season.

Let me tell you, this holiday season is all about shimmery eyes! Don’t be afraid to try a new and edgy look for a Christmas or a New Year’s Eve party, shimmery eyeshadow will upgrade your appearance from normal to very glamorous. I suggest you wear lip-gloss or nude lipstick colors with this eye makeup look. But if you want a wild makeup look, then you can pick one of these 10 trendy lipstick colors you should be wearing this winter!

Scroll down to see the 10 makeup looks I picked for you to get inspired for a glamorous holiday season.

Although beauty comes from within, you don't want to miss our Makeup section with tips and tricks that every woman should know about.

Don't Leave Just Yet!

10 Trendy Lipstick Colors You Should Be Wearing This Winter

10 Photos to Help You Master the Burgundy Eyeshadow Look

How to Highlight and Contour Your Face with Makeup



Festive Makeup Looks

Festive Makeup Looks

Festive Makeup Looks
Festive Makeup Looks

Festive Makeup Looks

Festive Makeup Looks
Festive Makeup Looks

Festive Makeup Looks

Festive Makeup Looks
Festive Makeup Looks

Festive Makeup Looks

Festive Makeup Looks
Festive Makeup Looks

Festive Makeup Looks

Festive Makeup Looks
Festive Makeup Looks

Festive Makeup Looks

Festive Makeup Looks
Festive Makeup Looks

Festive Makeup Looks

Festive Makeup Looks
Festive Makeup Looks

Festive Makeup Looks

Festive Makeup Looks
Festive Makeup Looks

Festive Makeup Looks

Festive Makeup Looks
Festive Makeup Looks

Festive Makeup Looks

Festive Makeup Looks

Tags: Beauty  Beauty ideas  Makeup  Makeup 101  Makeup looks  Makeup products  Makeup trends  Glitter makeup  New years  New years eve  New years makeup 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑