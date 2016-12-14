10 Festive Makeup Looks for a Glamorous Holiday Season

At Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties, I usually see girls wearing this very glamorous shimmering makeup, and I have always wondered how can I get a similar look? So I went and I bought a very cool silver glittery eyeshadow palette from Illamsqua. And, as I was looking for inspirational makeup looks to properly apply it, I came across festive makeup looks for a glamorous holiday season.

Let me tell you, this holiday season is all about shimmery eyes! Don’t be afraid to try a new and edgy look for a Christmas or a New Year’s Eve party, shimmery eyeshadow will upgrade your appearance from normal to very glamorous. I suggest you wear lip-gloss or nude lipstick colors with this eye makeup look. But if you want a wild makeup look, then you can pick one of these 10 trendy lipstick colors you should be wearing this winter!

Scroll down to see the 10 makeup looks I picked for you to get inspired for a glamorous holiday season.