| by Zeina Tawfik

15 Photos to Prove That Brides Can Totally Wear Red Lipstick!

One of the hottest bridal beauty looks that has recently gained much popularity, is brides wearing red lipstick. I've noticed that brides are becoming more bold with their choices, and they're breaking the rules of the subtle bridal makeup looks we're all used to.

If you want to wear lipstick on your wedding day, then go ahead! Whether it's fiery red lipstick or dark red lipstick, choose what suits your skin tone the best, and go for it. I've gathered 15 photos of brides wearing red lipstick, to show you that the look is totally acceptable, and in fact, totally sexy.

Brides Wearing Red Lipstick

