A Beginner's Guide to Apply Eyeshadow

If you're someone like me, who thinks that dealing with eyeshadow palettes is too complicated, then you need to read this tutorial to learn how to apply eyeshadow! After much research, I've decided to share with you some tips to easily apply eyeshadow. It turns out eyeshadow palettes are much simpler than they seem, you just have to know where exactly to apply each shade. In order to help you, I'll start with the basics, so you can teach yourself how to apply eyeshadow properly.



What you'll need:

- A trio powder eyeshadow palette

- Two eyeshadow brushes

- Eyeshadow sponge applicator

Steps:

1. Eye makeup should be the last step in your makeup routine, so start with concealer, foundation, blusher and then move to your eyes.

2. Wait and don't apply your eyeliner or mascara, because your eyeshadow should be applied first.

3. Start with the lightest shade in your eyeshadow palette, and use an eyeshadow brush to lightly sweep the color on the inner corner of your eye and right below your eyebrows.

4. Now it's time to use the medium shade in your eyeshadow palette. Use the eyeshadow brush and lightly pat over your eyelid, just make sure not to go above your crease.

5. To contour your eyes, use the sponge applicator and apply the darkest shade in your eyeshadow palette to your upper lash line, in the shape of a half-moon. Start with the inside corner of your eye, and fade out the eyeshadow color as you move to the outer corner of your eye.

6. As a final step, blend your eyeshadow by using a clean eyeshadow brush in soft gentle strokes. Don't forget to blend the outer edges of the eyeshadow you just applied, to avoid any uneven lines.

As a beginner, that's basically all what you need to know to apply eyeshadow. Don't forget that practice makes perfect, so one day you're going to master eye makeup and you're going to know what to do with all the eyeshadow shades you've got!