Breast Contouring: A Makeup Trick to Make Your Breasts Look Bigger

Most of the celebrities and models don’t actually have big breasts like they appear on red carpet events and photo-shoots. Makeup tricks do wonders, and breast contouring is one the famous techniques that makeup artists use to make the breasts look bigger.

You don’t need to undergo a plastic surgery to get good looking breasts, the most important thing is to care for them, and maintain their health. In fact, the key factor to keep your breasts looking amazing is to have a healthy lifestyle!

However, if you want to go an extra mile, then you can definitely learn to do breast contouring, and here are the steps you need to follow.

Just like face contouring, you’ll need two different shades of concealer or foundation for breast contouring, one that matches your skin tone, and one a shade or two darker.

Steps to do breast contouring:

1. First, make sure you’re wearing a push-up bra.

2. Using a brown eye liner, draw a very fine line to define the shape of your breasts as a reference.

3. Pull your breasts up for a better definition to the place you need it to look dark.

4. Apply the dark foundation right above the line you drew, and make sure you only darkened the frame of your breasts.

5. Now apply the light foundation on the rest of your breasts and don’t forget to apply it inside your cleavage, the V-shape between your breasts.

6. You can also contour and highlight your neck bones for a sexier look.

Now scroll down to see photos that will guide you through the steps to do breast contouring.