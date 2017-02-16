Colored Eyeliner: A Makeup Trend That's Making a Chic Comeback from the 80's

Yes, the colored eyeliner makeup look is back from the 80’s! It might have looked a little bit messy in the old days, but it’s back in a very chic way.

With a wider range of colors and waterproof technologies, colorful eyeliners are currently trending like crazy. So, would you try it out? Remember when colorful eyeshadows were once perceived as weird, well, now women are more open to try out new colors, like peach eyeshadow for example. Whether it’s colored liquid eyeliner or a colorful pencil eyeliner, these 15 makeup looks prove that colored eyeliner is so doable.