Eight Tips to Get a Natural Makeup Look for the Eid Holiday

During the Eid holiday, you’d surely want to be all dressed up, but you should also consider having a natural makeup look. These eight makeup tips will give you the ultimate natural glow you’d want to have for the Eid holiday. And to prove to you that natural makeup will make you look effortlessly beautiful during the Eid holiday, I gathered some photos of celebrities who mastered the natural makeup look to inspire you.

1. Pick the right foundation for your skin tone.

The right color of foundation and concealer for your skin tone will make it look invisible, and will match with the rest of your body.

2. Blend your makeup very well for a natural makeup look.



It doesn’t matter if you prefer oval brushes or beauty blenders, the most important thing is that you blend your makeup well to avoid a cakey makeup look!





3. A little bit of strobing won’t hurt!

Make sure when you strobe or highlight your face that you’re not doing it too much, you only want a charming subliminal glow.

4. Give attention to your eyebrows.

Eyebrows are the main key to a beautiful face. If you mastered the technique of plucking or tweezing your eyebrows according to your face shape, then everything else can be easily done.

5. Go for simple eye makeup look.

For the Eid holiday, you need to look simple but glowing, so the main key to glowing eyes is thick and long lashes (no need for faux lashes at a family gathering), and accentuated eyes.





6. This is how you get natural-looking rosy cheeks using blush for the Eid holiday...

I’d say avoid contouring and use your favorite blusher or bronzer, but you need to know how to apply blush according to your face shape.

7. Get your lips ready for lipstick for a flawless look.

Makeup artists swear that if you’re wearing the sexiest lipstick ever made but your lips are chapped, then it’s useless. You need to gently scrub your lips and to apply lip balm first.





8. Last but not least, wear the right lipstick for a natural makeup look for the Eid holiday.

Avoid red lipsticks and flashy colors; wear the right nude lipstick for your skin tone. Not only will it make you look like you’re in the right place, it will also give you a natural glow.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @yasmine_sabri