Fady Kataya: The Lebanese Makeup Guru Behind Nancy Ajram's Looks at Arab Idol 2017

Every Arab Idol episode, I wait to see Nancy Ajram’s look, because the Lebanese singer surely knows how to pick the best of the best, in terms of outfit, hair and makeup. And who’s better than the famous Lebanese makeup artist Fady Kataya to complete Nancy Ajram’s gorgeous looks?

Just like an artist, Fady Kataya, the Lebanese makeup guru is always able to highlight Nancy Ajram’s beauty with the right eye-shadow colors for her blue eyes, the best contouring touches for her innocent face, and last but not the least, the sexiest lipstick colors.

Fady Kataya surely knows how to create the perfect makeup formula for Nancy Ajram, and for that, I invite you to take a look at the most beautiful makeup looks Fady Kataya did for Nancy Ajram at Arab Idol 2017.