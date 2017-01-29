Beauty Header image fustany beauty makeup nancy ajram s makeup looks at arab idol 2017 fady kataya main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

Fady Kataya: The Lebanese Makeup Guru Behind Nancy Ajram's Looks at Arab Idol 2017

Every Arab Idol episode, I wait to see Nancy Ajram’s look, because the Lebanese singer surely knows how to pick the best of the best, in terms of outfit, hair and makeup. And who’s better than the famous Lebanese makeup artist Fady Kataya to complete Nancy Ajram’s gorgeous looks?

Just like an artist, Fady Kataya, the Lebanese makeup guru is always able to highlight Nancy Ajram’s beauty with the right eye-shadow colors for her blue eyes, the best contouring touches for her innocent face, and last but not the least, the sexiest lipstick colors.

Fady Kataya surely knows how to create the perfect makeup formula for Nancy Ajram, and for that, I invite you to take a look at the most beautiful makeup looks Fady Kataya did for Nancy Ajram at Arab Idol 2017.

Although beauty comes from within, you don't want to miss our Makeup section with tips and tricks that every woman should know about.

Nancy Ajram's Makeup by Fady Kataya

Beauty  Beauty trends  Arab makeup artists  Celebrity makeup  Eye makeup  Lebanese makeup artists  Makeup  Makeup artist  Makeup looks  Nancy ajram  Fady kataya  Arab celebrities  Celebrities  Celebrity looks  Celebrity style  Stylish celebrities 


