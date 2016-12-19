How to Choose the Best Lipstick Color for Your Party Dress

Choosing the perfect party dress is not enough to look your best on New Year’s Eve; your party look is not complete without the right lipstick color! So, let me give you the basic rules to choose the best lipstick color for your party dress color.

1. If you're wearing a red party dress, wear red lipstick.

Don't know lipstick color to choose for your red party dress? Pick a red lipstick shade that is close to your red party dress. Yes, red! So, if you’re wearing a burgundy red dress, go for Huda Beauty liquid mat lipstick “Heartbreaker,” and if you’re wearing an orange red party dress, then you can go for Mary Jo K by Kylie Jenner.

2. If you're wearing a black party dress, wear burgundy or dark purple lipstick.

Many women get confused to pick a lipstick color to match black party dresses! If you’re wearing a black party dress, then you can go for one of the most famous lipstick colors by MAC, the dark purple “Rebel” or the burgundy “Diva”.

3. If you're wearing a gold party dress, wear metallic rose or neutral rose lipstick.

One of the most popular colors for party dresses is gold, and women don't know what lipstick color to match that. So, the lipstick colors to choose for gold dresses are either nude by NYX “Embellishment” or Lime Crime Cosmetics “Blondie Metallic Velvetine Liquid Lipstick.”

4. If you're wearing a pink party dress, wear metallic rose or matt raspberry lipstick.

Pink dresses are cute enough for a party dress, so you can either go for a similar shade of pink like Lime Crime Cosmetics “Blondie Metallic Velvetine Liquid Lipstick” or you can go for a bolder color, like Huda Beauty liquid mat lipstick “Trophy Wife” lipstick color.

5. If you're wearing a silver party dress, wear deep red or glossy raspberry lipstick.

Grey dresses or silver dresses need a strong color to pimp them up, so I’d recommend you go for either Huda Beauty liquid mat lipstick “Heartbreaker” or you can for Bobbi Brown rich lip color “Cosmic Raspberry”.